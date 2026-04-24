Have you heard of The Crossings Animal Society? It's a wonderful group. The mission is to make sure every dog and cat in Bucks County (PA), Mercer County (NJ), and the surrounding area has the best possible care, even if the pet's family doesn't have enough money for the care needed, or doesn't have a family.

Crucial animal programs serving Bucks County, PA & Mercer County, NJ need funds

The Crossings Animal Society has several crucial programs:

1. The Dog & Cat Rescue, Surrender, and Adoption program allows dogs and cats without a home from local shelter and rescues to be adopted, gives families who need to surrender their pets a safe place and loving place to go, and allows strays to be taken in.

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2. Fur-ever Match finds the dog or cats who's "just the right fit" for families who are pre-approved to adopt a pet.

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3. Boris & Natasha's Veterinary Fund provides financial help for "life sustaining" veterinary care for dogs and cats without a home or for families who need help with the cost of their pet's needs.

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4. Bosco's Fund helps families in need of financial help for their pet's preventative care (annual exams, bloodwork, and vaccinations).

5. Animal Welfare Advocacy - Outreaches and educates the community on how to improve the lives of pets and other animals, and how to report cruelty and neglect cases.

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6. Animal Help & Adoption Network - An information source and referral hotline for animal lovers in the community.

There's a fundraiser going on for the two veterinary assistance programs

The two veterinary assistance programs are in desperate need of funds and The Crossings Animal Society is asking for your help. Breakfast For Bosco & Boris is a fundraiser going on right now. Funds raised will help ensure that pets don't suffer or die because their families couldn't afford the care needed. Please help so no family has to face this difficult situation.

Please click here for more information and to donate. Thank you. For more information on the fabulous work of The Crossings Animal Society, click here.