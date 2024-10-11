I was excited to see a restaurant in my hometown made the recent Mashed list of the Oldest Restaurant in Every State.

The Cranbury Inn has the distinct honor of being the oldest restaurant in New Jersey.

I grew up in quaint, charming Cranbury which is in Middlesex County, central New Jersey.

Yes, "Central Jersey" does exist. I would describe Cranbury as being in the middle of the Garden State.

Not only is Cranbury charming, it's rich in history and so is The Cranbury Inn.

It's been around for a long, long time, which is rare these days.

Running a restaurant can be a tough business, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, but some places have managed to survive the test of time.

The Cranbury Inn on Main Street is one of those rare gems that’s been around for centuries, preserving its rich history while adapting to changes over the years.

This addition was built into the Inn in recent years and blends in beautifully with the old charm.

I've been told the old stories of the Cranbury Inn over and over while growing up in town.

It was an old stagecoach stop back in the day. Fascinating, isn't it?

George the ghost resides in The Cranbury Inn, the result of an unfortunate stagecoach accident.

Ownership has changed but it still has its rustic charm and all who know it love its historical significance.

To locals, it has become more than just a place to eat, it’s a reminder of the town's past.

Here's what Mashed had to say about it, "The Cranbury Inn in Cranbury opened in 1750, and its owners have done everything they can to keep the traditional look and feel of the establishment. They even worked with the state historic preservation office and restored what they could instead of replacing items like flooring."

If you’re looking to enjoy a meal surrounded by history, the Cranbury Inn is a must-visit destination that blends tradition with timeless appeal.

