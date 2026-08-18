Ugh. I have some disappointing news.

Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store have a new shop-in-shop format

You know The Container Store in West Windsor, right? It's on Route 1 North, near Trader Joes and Lowe's, in the Square at West Windsor shopping center. I told you back in May that the organization retail chain was joining forces with Bed Bath & Beyond for a new combo store. The best part? The blue Bed Bath & Beyond coupons we all collected for years were being accepted again. It was a hit in the area, with many locals expressing how happy they were to have a Bed Bath & Beyond physical store back in Mercer County. I admit, I've been there several times, with my coupons.

READ MORE: Wayfair is opening one of its first retail stores in West Windsor

The Container Store/Bed Bath & Beyond The Container Store/Bed Bath & Beyond

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Since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the retail business over the past few years, several major chains shifted gears and began operating on this new shop-in-shop format. Another example: Party City is now inside select Staples stores. What could be better? Well, keep reading.

READ MORE: The Belt is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall

The new Bed Bath & Beyond/The Container Store in West Windsor is closing permanently this month (August 2026). You'd think the companies wouldn't have gone through the transition if they were just going to close it. It's not known why it's closing, or if it's reopening somewhere else in the area.

If you enjoy shopping at the new, combined store, there other New Jersey still open are in Cherry Hill, Bound Brook, Paramus, and Livingston.

Along with a store closing, usually comes store closing sales. I'll be stopping by soon to check it out.