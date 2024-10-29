A New Cannoli Shop Is Coming Soon To Fairfield, New Jersey

Cannolis are an amazing Italian dessert with deep roots in our area. Did you know cannolis originated in Sicily and were originally created for festive events?

You may just know them as one of your favorite pastries that you can find at pretty much any New Jersey bakery. They’re full of Italian traditions and have been bringing people tasty happiness for years.

With their crunchy shells and creamy ricotta filling, cannolis quickly became a hit far beyond Italy.

In New Jersey, where Italian-American communities are everywhere, cannolis are more than just a dessert.

They’re more of a dessert staple. From Hoboken to Trenton, classic Italian bakeries take pride in making authentic cannolis and even experimenting with different flavor twists to keep things fresh.

You can find these treats everywhere, from Italian festivals to family gatherings. Also, let’s be real, they’re one of the best desserts in the entire world.

With that being said, there's a brand new cannoli shop making its way to New Jersey and it's going to be a huge hit.

Carrello Di Cannoli is a mobile cannoli service based in New Jersey and it's launching a physical location to sell the delicious desserts.

The Cannoli Shop is coming soon to Fairfield, New Jersey, and if you know anything about the options that Carrello Di Cannoli offers, you know this shop is going to be amazing.

There’s no set opening date for the physical shop, but it will be located at 376 Hollywood Avenue in Fairfield, New Jersey according to The Montclair Girl. Check out their delicious treats on their Instagram, here!

