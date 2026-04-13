You never want to hear that one of your favorite businesses has sold, but in this case, the news may not be all that bad.

The Caketeria in Newtown has been sold

A popular local bakery is changing owners. It's The Caketeria on West Washington Avenue in Newtown. Before you panic, thinking you'll never have your favorite treats or a fabulous birthday cake again, the new owner is no stranger to the bakery.

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The news of the sale of the business was just announced on Facebook.

The current owner is retiring in hopes of spending more time with family

The post read, "Exciting news from The Caketeria. After thirteen wonderful years, The Caketeria is entering a new chapter. I am delighted to announce a transition in ownership that marks both continuity and innovation for the bakery."

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One of the valued team members is buying the business

A valued member of The Caketeria team over the past five years, Liliya Los, is buying the bakery. As the current owner, Beth Rubin, steps aside to spend more time with her grandchildren, she assures you that the bakery is in good hands.

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The Caketeria via Facebook The Caketeria via Facebook loading...

The bakery will remain mostly the same, while incorporating some new ideas

Speaking about the new owner, the post continues, "Her experience and passion for baking and cake decorating will ensure that our longstanding commitment to crafting high-quality, visually stunning cakes, cupcakes, and our wonderful team, will be upheld. At the same time, Liliya brings fresh energy and new ideas."

The Caketeria via Facebook The Caketeria via Facebook loading...

Commenters are sad to hear of Beth's retirement, sharing they'll miss seeing her and are thanking her for all of the amazing cakes she's made over the years. But it sounds like the new owner, who's already very familiar with the sweet shop, won't miss a beat. I have a good feeling the cakes and all the other treats will remain amazing.

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