After almost two decades, a beloved Mercer County, New Jersey restaurant has decided it's time to call it quits.

It's The Blue Botte Cafe on East Broad Street in Hopewell.

In a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page dated Friday, March 7th, the post read, "Dear Friends, Guests, and Patrons of Blue Bottle, It's the end of an era. After 19 incredible years, The Blue Bottle Cafe will close its doors on Saturday, April 19th."

The post continued in part, "We are so grateful for all the memories we have helped create and share with each of you. Thank you for 19 amazing years, we couldn't have done it without you. Sincerely, Rory, Aaron, and Team Blue."

If The Blue Bottle Cafe is one of your favorite spots, don't worry, they'll still be taking reservations through closing day on April 19th, so you can make sure to get there so you can "enjoy a last supper with us."

Google Google loading...

Of course, the restaurant's loyal customers are disappointed and will miss this cozy spot.

The comments came pouring in on their closing announcement post.

Elsa thanked the couple and the staff for always treating customers like family.

Get our free mobile app

Darin commented that the restaurant had a great run and thanked them for their community contributions.

Barbara commented that The Blue Bottle Cafe is the best restaurant ever, along with a red heart emoji.

Danielle said she will definitely miss her anniversary dinners there and just made a final reservation.

Friends making a toast while sitting in restaurant. Multi-ethnic group. millann loading...

I can relate to this. Restaurants hold special places in our hearts.

They are places where we find comfort in food and celebrate special occasions with those we love.

It's safe to say, you'll be truly missed.

Google Google loading...

The Blue Bottle Cafe in Hopewell, New Jersey's last day is Saturday, April 19.

It's located at 101 East Broad Street, Hopewell, NJ.

Good luck with your next chapter.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker