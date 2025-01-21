Sushi has become one of the most popular cuisines across the country, especially for us here in New Jersey.

There’s something so amazing about the combination of fresh fish, perfectly seasoned rice, and amazing veggies to match. I could personally eat sushi anytime anywhere and it’s perfect for either a cute date night out or a cozy dinner in.

Whether you're a fan of simple sushi rolls or adventurous with sashimi, sushi surprisingly to some has something for everyone. People love how customizable it is, with a ton of combinations and styles to try.

READ MORE: New Jersey Drivers Are Deliberately Ignoring This Law Daily

New Jersey is packed with incredible sushi spots. With so many options, narrowing down a favorite can feel pretty impossible.

Every town seems to have its hidden gem that locals swear by, making the Garden State an amazing spot for sushi lovers.

Whether you’re looking for an upscale dining experience or a casual night of takeout, there’s no shortage of great options.

What's The Best Sushi In New Jersey According to Yelp?

Canva Canva loading...

One place that’s getting hyped up and based oon reviews is the best-rated sushi in New Jersey, according to Yelp, is Hana Sushi and Asian Cuisine, located at 300 Parker Ave in Maplewood, NJ.

Hana Sushi has become a fan favorite for its fresh options. Yelp user Angel says, “Definitely one of the best places to get sushi around the area! Have only gotten delivery with them and not actually dined in, but even so, the food is so good and so fresh I ordered them twice in the same week. For the quality of their sashimi, I'd expect a much higher price!”

Whether you’re a Maplewood local or just passing through, Hana Sushi is worth a visit. Fresh, delicious, and highly praised, it might just become your go-to spot.

New Jersey's Weirdest Laws Have you ever heard of these bizarre laws in New Jersey? Yes, they're real! Gallery Credit: Gianna