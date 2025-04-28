A new bagel is on the menu at a popular Princeton bagel shop that I'm sure will go viral.

When you get a bagel, what kind do you prefer?

I have three favorite bagels, and all have to be nice and crusty, not soft.

I love poppy seed, egg, and everything bagels the most.

Side note...when I have an everything bagel, it has to be toasted. It's a must. I know, I'm weird.

I have a feeling as soon as I can get my hands on this new bagel in Princeton, that everyone in the area is buzzing about, I'm going to have a new favorite to add to my list.

The Bagel Nook has unique creations

The bagel shop that has this new creation is The Bagel Nook, in the Princeton Shopping Center on North Harrison Street.

If you've never been they're known for their unique creations. You need to get there, pronto.

The latest creation is one I'm dying to try (I bet Snooki is too).

Drum roll, please.

The Bagel Nook just debuted a pickle bagel

The Bagel Nook in Princeton, along with its other locations, just introduced a brand new pickle bagel.

Yes, you heard me right...a pickle flavored bagel.

Check out the video below.

It's green, of course, it's a pickle bagel.

Now, before you say "ewww" think about the possibilities.

My first thought was use it as a cheeseburger bun.

You'd eat a pickle with a burger, or put pickles on your burger, so this is a great idea.

I've heard it's awesome with just some cream cheese on it too.

There are so many possibilities. Get a pickle bagel before they're gone.

Pickle bagels are available for the summer only

They'll be available all summer long at all The Bagel Nook locations.

The Bagel Nook, home of the overload bagels, has New Jersey locations in Princeton, Freehold, Middletown, Ocean Township, Shrewsbury, and Aberdeen/Matawan.

