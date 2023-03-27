The 8th Annual ‘Lobster Run’ is Back In Asbury Park, NJ This Year

The 8th annual Lobster Run is back this year and better than ever. If you’re a runner or if you’re just looking for an excuse to walk the boards a little early this year down the shore, this event is definitely for you.

The American Littoral Society has been pouting on the annual Lobster Run every year for the past 8 years to “Care for the Coast”, which I feel is something we can all get behind in New Jersey.

This race is a 5K run or walk that takes place right on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, New Jersey and all of the proceeds go to an amazing cause, which is caring for our beaches.

The organization that puts on this event, “The American Littoral Society, is a non-profit organization that promotes the study of marine life. They also work to conserve marine habitats and protect and protect the coast from harm, while empowering others to do the same”, according to best of nj.com.

Round up your best group and sign up on their website today! If 5k’s aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of ways you can help out this organization by volunteering at the race or becoming a sponsor.

Registration will be at 7:45 promptly on the day of the race of course after the 5k is complete, there will be an after-party! The after-party will be at The Break in Asbury Park and there will be a brunch buffet, drink specials an live music from 10 - 11:30 am!

All other info can be found on their official website, so consider getting involved with this amazing event!

