Thanksgiving dinner is all about getting your family and friends together over a table loaded with a ton of amazing foods we look forward to all year.

For a lot of us, it’s just not Thanksgiving without the amazing turkey taking center stage, surrounded by all the classic sides.

You’ve got the mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and, of course, the iconic stuffing that each family seems to make just a little differently. Also, let’s not forget about sweet potato casserole.

Whether you top it with marshmallows or a crunchy pecan crust, it’s a crowd favorite for a reason, but that's beside the point.

Whether you plan to keep it traditional or add in some new flavors, it’s all about getting everything just right.

After all of the cooking, there’s that peaceful moment when everyone gathers around, plates piled high, ready to dig in.

Thanksgiving isn't just about the food. It’s about the memories and laughter shared over that table.

So grab your grocery list and get ready to make this Thanksgiving the best one yet!

If you’re the designated cook on Thanksgiving, you may be wondering how much is that Thanksgiving turkey going to cost you this year.

How Much Will Your Thanksgiving Turkey Cost This Year in NJ?

Turkeys Distributed To New Yorkers In Need Ahead Of Thanksgiving Getty Images loading...

You may be shocked at what people are finding.

According to The American Farm Bureau Federation, shoppers may be seeing as much as a 10% decrease in turkey prices this year.

For 2023, the average turkey price was $1.27 per pound, but the price per pound this year is anticipated to be about $1.10.

According to HydroRain, the decrease is due to the 2-3% increase in turkey flocks over this summer. The more you know!

