Wow, I don't think anyone saw this coming.

It was about a week ago when we heard the sad news that the Bensalem TGI Fridays would be the latest location to close its doors for good.

TGI Fridays declared bankruptcy in November 2024

So many other area locations have closed in the past few years since the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back on November 2, 2024.

Closed sign in a shop window zoom-zoom loading...

I'm sure I'm not the only one who was thought a piece of their childhood was going away.

My family had many dinners at TGI Fridays, I had one of my first alcoholic drinks there when I turned 21, I went on dates there...lots of memories.

Those in Bensalem (Bucks County, Pennsylvania) may be in luck.

TGI Fridays in Bensalem may be reopening

The TGI Fridays restaurant there may be reopening. Wow.

Phillyburbs is reporting that only a week after it closed its doors, it may be making a comeback.

I bet you didn't see that coming.

It closed back on January 27

The Street Road location closed back on January 27 but then on Wednesday, February 6, the sign was taken down by someone working in the building.

Google Google loading...

I'm sorry, I don't know who he is, but he delivered the great news that the restaurant would be opening again in the next few weeks.

Now listen, this wasn't an official statement from the TGI Fridays company, but not sure why this person would say that if it wasn't true.

Google has it listed as temporarily closed

When I Googled the restaurant it says, "Temporarily Closed" when normally when businesses close it says "Permanently Closed."

At this point the only thing we can do is wait and see what happens.

It would certainly be great news.

TGI Fridays is a place where memories are made. Friends and families meet to have a good time and catch up when life keeps them so busy.

If I hear anything else, I'll let you know.

Cross your fingers.

