OMG! Taylor Swift May Perform a Song For the First Time Ever in Philly & Fans Are Freaking Out

SPOILERS AHEAD! We've gotta warn you to start that if you don't want any spoilers about this upcoming weekend of shows from Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour. If you are like me, however, and want to speculate about some of the inevitable surprises, keep reading ahead.

Many Swifties (myself included) think that Taylor Swift will make a VERY rare performance during tomorrow night (May 12)'s concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

Yeah, we think that Taylor will perform the song "Ronan" during Friday night (May 12)'s concert. In fact, it would be the first time that Taylor has EVER performed that song in a concert.

By the way, if you want to view Taylor Swift's setlist for the Eras Tour, we have that posted here.

Every tour date, however, so far, has included 2 "surprise" songs that are special for that evening's concert.

So fans are speculating that one of Friday night's special songs could be "Ronan" because May 12 is a pretty special date.

The track was originally released in 2011 at the televised Stand Up to Cancer special.

Taylor says she wrote the song's lyrics based on an internet blog written by Maya Thompson, who lost her three-year-old son Ronan to neuroblastoma. Maya is credited on the track as a co-writer.

A re-recorded version, "Ronan (Taylor's Version)", was included in Swift's 2021 album Red (Taylor's Version), by the way.

So why would Taylor suddenly perform the song this weekend in Philly?

Well, Ronan would have been 16 years old on Friday, May 12. And Ronan's mom will be in the crowd to mark the occasion.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: Taylor in Philly FAQ

"This year, on Ronan's birthday, I'll be in Philadelphia attending the Era's tour thanks to (Taylor Swift)," Ronan's mom Maya wrote on Twitter earlier this week. "This day is usually difficult for me, but I've found that giving back in some way brings me comfort."

Maya also says they'll also be making a donation to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) as part of Ronan's Day of Love.

Tributes to Ronan have been pouring in throughout the door. We've seen a ton of pictures of fans swapping friendship bracelets with Ronan's name on them during each concert.