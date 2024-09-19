Have you heard the rumors that Taylor Swift bought a house in Bucks County?

I have too.

There's big time buzz that she may have recently purchased a home in the Doylestown area.

Eeeeek.

That would mean Taylor sightings right here in our area.

According to The Patch, someone just bought a mansion (over 12,000 square feet) and a bunch of land (97 acres) on Twin Silo Road in Plumbstead Township for over $12 million and it may be Taylor.

It's already got a gate for security purposes.

Swifties are buzzing with excitement.

So, why Bucks County?

She's from PA. It’s not far from her hometown of Reading.

How cute is her childhood home?

Taylor has always been proud of her Pennsylvania roots, so it wouldn’t be a total surprise if she’s looking for a place to settle down close to where she grew up.

Plus, Bucks County is beautiful and quiet, perfect for someone like Taylor who might want a break from the superstar lifestyle.

Can you imagine Taylor and Travis going on dates in the area?!

Travis would like being close to his brother and family in Philly.

While no official confirmations have been made (some sources are even saying it's absolutely not true), Swifties must be daydreaming about possibly running into her at a local coffee shop or grocery store.

Whether these rumors turn out to be true or not, the thought of Taylor Swift moving to Bucks County has definitely created some excitement around the area.

There's been celebrity action in Bucks County before.

One of Taylor's besties, Gigi Hadid has ties to the area, her mom owns a horse farm there.

Gigi and her hottie Hollywood boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, have been spotted all around New Hope and Lambertville.

Only time will tell if she's moving here, but it sure is fun to think about.

As soon as I find out any more information, I'll let you know.

Hopefully, Taylor's about to begin her Bucks County Era.

