SPOILERS AHEAD: Tate McRae’s Expected Setlist for Philadelphia at the Mann Center
It's finally here! Tate McRae will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday (August 14), and we cannot wait for the SOLD. OUT. SHOW.
She's been making headlines with her 'Think Later' tour for how awesome it's been.
If you're lucky enough to be going to one of the hottest concerts of the entire summer... you of course have some questions, right?
Though, on the day of a show we always have last-minute question, right? Like what time does the concert ACTUALLY start, and what will the setlist be?
So we did some digging around on the web, and thanks to some stalking of sites like Setlist.fm, Reddit Tate McRae and searching on X.com, we figured out the answers to those questions.
If you're wondering what time the doors will open or the baggage policy for a show at The Met, we've got that here for you too.
What is Tate McRae's Setlist for Philly?
Some people like to be surprised by a setlist at a show. Personally, I am NOT one of them. I need to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.
Here's what we think her setlist will be tonight (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Hurt my feelings
Uh oh
What’s your problem
Feel like shit
Calgary
Stay done
Messier
Cut my hair
Rubberband
Exes
Guilty conscience
We’re not alike
She’s all I wanna be
You broke me first
Run for the hills
Grave
10:35
And that raises the question... is there an encore? And if so, what's her encore song? Keep scrolling to see!
Encore:
Greedy
Tate last performed in Philly last year at the Fillmore and it was INCREDIBLE. She's definitely 2024's IT girl!
