Taryn Hatcher, the reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia, has officially departed the station. This marks yet another shakeup in the Philadelphia TV scene.

Hatcher worked as the on-field and dugout reporter for the Philadelphia Phillies games. Plus, she was often seen on the sidelines for the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers games and more around town for the network. She started there in 2018.

Taryn Hatcher's Contract Expires at NBC Sports Philadelphia

While Hatcher’s departure just became public knowledge this week, it does not appear to be anything new. In fact, CrossingBroad.com confirmed that Taryn has actually been out of contract since late 2025.

Taryn, who exclusively worked during home games from Citizens Bank Park, was often seen on camera around the ballpark highlighting fan stories, food vendors and more during the games.

Hatcher herself has also acknowledged the news that she left the station in a post shared on her Instagram account.

“Sadly I won’t be returning on Phillies coverage this season,” she wrote. “While the news was pretty heartbreaking, I have to acknowledge that it was a really fun run. I loved every second of it.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia Moves in a Different Direction for Phillies Games

The network’s vice president of content, Alexandra Matcham, told the Philadelphia Business Journal that the decision was related to the evolving nature of the network’s sports broadcasts.

“In order to give fans who are not at the stadium the most entertaining and informative broadcast we can deliver; we want to add to our storytelling in new ways. This season, we believe we can do that by bringing a different approach to our coverage,” Matcham told the publication.

What's Next for NBC Sports Philadelphia's Phillies Coverage?

As for the rest of the TV broadcast team covering Phillies games, the broadcast booth for the upcoming Phillies season will look very similar to last season.

That’s because it’s expected to feature Tom McCarthy as the play-by-play commentator. He will appear along with Ben Davis, John Kruk, and Ruben Amaro Jr. rotating as analysts. Cole Hamels will also work games on a part-time basis as he did last season.

As for Hatcher's next moves? It wasn't immediately clear where she'll be landing next.