Just a few weeks after we learned that NBC Sports had dismissed one of our favorite reporters, we've learned that she has a new role on TV.

Here's what we know (so far):

Taryn Hatcher Lands New TV Gig

Just a few weeks after that story broke, we've learned that Hatcher now has a new role with the CW.

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She joins their broadcast team for coverage of the Professional Bowlers Association. The Philadelphia Inquirer says that Hatcher can be seen during the CW broadcasts on Sundays at 4 p.m. as a reporter during the matches. She also interviews bowlers following their victories.

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“I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s been so much more fun that I could’ve anticipated," Hatcher told the Philadelphia Inquirer about the role.

READ MORE: Will Jamie Apody Return to 6ABC?

You can view some of Taryn's coverage of this past Sundays events right here:

Meanwhile, the full PBA season runs through April 26. As for what'll come after that for Hatcher? That remains to be seen.

Taryn Hatcher's Departure From NBC Sports Philadelphia & the Philadelphia Phillies Surprises Fans

Fans were surprised to learned that during the offseason NBC Sports Philadelphia had released Taryn Hatcher. Hatcher had been a part of the networks' broadcasts for the Philadelphia Phillies games for a few seasons.

Hatcher, who exclusively worked during home games from Citizens Bank Park, was often seen on camera around the ballpark highlighting fan stories, food vendors and more during the games. She also contributed to other coverage on the network.

READ MORE: Tracy Davidson Departs NBC 10, Replacement Hits the Air

Hatcher's departure became public in early March 2026, but it turns out she actually left the station in late 2025. That's because her contract wasn't renewed.

Why wasn't her contract renewed? The network's vice president of content told the Philadelphia Business Journal that it was related to the evolving nature of sports broadcasts on the channel.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST