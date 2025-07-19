How have the people of Hunterdon County lived this long without a Target?

You know the joke. Anytime you go into a Target for one thing, you come out spending $100. I can certainly relate to that. Target has everything you need and everything you never knew you needed.

Target is opening its first Hunterdon County, NJ location

Hunterdon County is finally getting its very first Target, and the date's been set for its opening day, according to Central Jersey News.

The new Target is on Route 202 in the Flemington Marketplace.

Also in that shopping center are Kohl's, Michaels, Aldi, Cold Stone Creamery, Panera Bread, Poke Cafe, Hallmark, Verizon, and Chili's. Another new store coming soon to that shopping center is Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The new Target is taking over the space where the Burlington store was. Burlington didn't close, though. It moved to where the old Bed, Bed Bath & Beyond was on Route 202-31.

The Grand Opening is Sunday, August 17

There are two openings scheduled for the new, highly anticipated store. The soft opening is set for Tuesday, August 12. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 5 pm. The grand opening is a few days later on Sunday, August 17, the article says.

It will be a "small format" store with a Starbucks and CVS Pharmacy

This Target will be one of the new "small format" stores, although that doesn't mean it will be less of an experience. There will be a Starbucks inside, as well as a CVS Pharmacy for all of your prescription needs.

No doubt this new store will be embraced by locals and beyond. Make sure to download the Target app to save money on your shopping trips.

For more information, click here.