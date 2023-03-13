Good news. A Bucks County tradition will continue after a pandemic-induced break.

Tanner Bros. ice cream counter in Ivyland will be serving up treats once again soon. Yay.

Get our free mobile app

It's been closed since August of 2021 because of COVID-19 much to the locals' dismay. The closure continued because of a staff shortage, but a friend of mine was there recently and a few of the cashiers said they're currently being trained for the ice cream side of the business and it will be reopening. That great to hear, it's been a tradition for many years.

Other products had been stacked in front of and on top of the ice cream freezers, not giving customers any hope it would reopen.

Dan Alexander/TS Media Dan Alexander/TS Media loading...

But, now that area's being cleared. Get ready for ice cream. Hip, hip hooray.

Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton loading...

When the current cashiers were asked, they said they'd be serving up cups, cones and shakes very soon. Bring on the warmer weather.

In the meantime, if you're craving some ice cream, you can still pick some up in the freezer section of the market. Yummm.

Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton loading...

I know you didn't want to face another summer without your favorite Tanner Bros. ice cream, so this is welcomed news.

If you haven't been, Tanner Bros. Dairy is a farm market, dairy farm and ice cream shop...homemade ice cream, of course. Stop by and support a great local business. While you're there, make sure to check out their cows.

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton loading...

Tanner's Dairy Farm is located at 1070 Hatboro Road in Ivyland, PA.