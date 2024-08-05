If you live in New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania, you need to pay attention to this warning from the Federal Government.

There's something you may carry around in your wallet that you shouldn't be.

It's not cash.

126989085 Zoonar RF loading...

I always try to carry around a little bit of cash in my wallet. It always seems silly to be paying for a pack of gum, bag of chips, or a candy bar with my credit card.

Of course, it's not credit or debit cards. That's how most people pay for everything these days.

You probably have a few credit cards in your wallet. So many stores offer their own credit cards now like Macy's and Old Navy.

Different credit cards on table, closeup belchonock loading...

Many stores entice you to open a credit card at their store by offering a discount on your purchase. Tempting, isn't it?

Any other guesses?

It's not pictures (does anyone keep pictures in their wallet anymore?), receipts, coupons, business cards, or rewards cards.

TrongNguyen TrongNguyen loading...

I was an offender of carrying this card in my wallet until I heard this warning from the Feds myself.

Do not carry your Social Security Card in your wallet, ever.

Blank US social security card isolated on white zimmytws loading...

Social Security Administration Says Don't Carry You Social Security Card in Wallet

On the website of the Social Security Administration the warning reads, "We encourage you not to carry your Social Security card with you every day. The best way to 'Guard Your Card' is to keep it in a safe place and share it only when required, which is rare. In most cases, just knowing the Social Security number should be enough."

If anyone gets their hands on your card, they can easily steal your identity.

You've been warned. Get your Social Security card out of your wallet.

