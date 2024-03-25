A local lumber company is going after a world record and they want you to be a part of the fun.

This is so silly, but, I couldn't love it more. How often do you get to be a part of something like this, right?

Tague Lumber is making an attempt at a Guinness World Record

Phillyburbs.com is reporting that Tague Lumber in Doylestown is going to attempt to break a Guinness World Record on Thursday, April 25th.

When I first read the headline I thought it would be for something like the longest or biggest piece of lumber, but it's not.

There's a Guinness World Record for knocking on wood

The world record the lumber company on Easton Road has its sights set on is the most people knocking on wood at the same time. I'm cracking up. I want to be a part of it.

The festivities start at 5pm. Bring as many people as you'd like.

It's a free event

It's a free event but you have to register. They nee to know how many people are coming. The headcount is very important for the world record attempt.

Make sure you click here to register.

There's going to be free food, live music from "The Electric Mayhem," vendor demos and more.

I have so many questions.

How many people is it going to take to break this knocking on wood record? The article says the current record stands at 295 people. So, Tague Lumber needs more than that to show up.

How long do the participants need to knock on the wood? Does it have to be a certain kind of wood? Do they have to sing the old song, "Knock on Wood" while they're knocking? I don't know the answers, but I can't wait to find out.

Remember, this is happening on Thursday, April 25th at 5pm. Be a part of history, get on out there and knock on some wood.

Help this great local business set a world record and have some fun doing it.

Tague Lumber of Doylestown is located at 6100 Easton Road, Plumsteadville, PA.

Good luck!

