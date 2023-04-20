YES! This Popular Mexican Restaurant is Coming Soon to South Jersey

This is SUCH exciting news for taco lovers in South Jersey!

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, a popular New Jersey- based Mexican restaurant chain is coming soon to Marlton! Grab your drinks for taco and margarita night!

They'll be opening in the Marlton Square Shopping Center, 300 NJ-73, though we don't know exaactly where in the shopping center just yet.

The restuarant is listed under the "Coming Soon" section on the Marlton Square website. So far, no word on an exact opening date. Take a look at the news via Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham' down below!

Marlton is in for a delicous treat, as Tacoria's website promises there are no freezers on the premise, the food is made fresh daily, and is farm raised.

Their menu includes several types of handcrafted tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and more, in a trendy, exciting atmosphere. How amazing do these brussel sprout tacos look?? I'm drooling.

They have vegan and gluten-friendly options too!

They currently have 8 different locations, in Piscataway, Hoboken, Paramus, New Brunswick, Morristown, Montclair, Princeton and Jersey City. So this will be their first South Jersey location.

This is even more exciting news coming from the Marlton Square shopping center, as it was also just announced that Philly-based Federal Donuts will be opening its first New Jersey location there too!

Are you excited for them to be opening in Marlton? Let us know in the comments!

