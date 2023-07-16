If you love this taco spot based in Toms River, you'll be happy to hear this!

Taco-Tastic, a popular Mexican restaurant with two locations in Toms River, and two more locations in Lanoka Harbor and Seaside Heights, is expanding with a drive-thru only location in Toms River, according to NJ.com.

The new drive-thru spot will be located at 175 Route 37, which used to be a convenience grocery store. As far as an exact opening date goes, we don't know yet. But they do expect it to open in the fall.

But that's not all! Their taco take-over will also continue with a new location they have coming to Brick, New Jersey. That location will be open at 2520 Hooper Ave. in the Red Lion Plaza.

Taco-tastic serves a variety of delicious tacos with meats including chipotle chicken, grilled chicken, beef, steak, carnitas, al pastor, breaded chicken breast, veggies and chorizo.

They also serve tostadas, chicken enchiladas, burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, nachos, fajita platters, and more! Check out their full menu HERE.

They're a staple taco spot in the community, so to be able to grab their food on the go from their new drive-thru spot will be a blessing for those in a bit of a rush!

Are you excited to see Taco-Tastic expanding? Their food looks way to good to pass up on, so they're going on my foodie bucket list!

