What Does The Eagles’ Mascot, Swoop, Make Each Year?

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t just a football team but a huge part of Philadelphia’s culture.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands at Lincoln Financial Field or catching the game from your favorite South Jersey sports bar, the Eagles bring a sense of pride and community to fans across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The team has cemented its place as a region staple, creating memories for generations of fans.

Mascots play an essential role in any sports game. They’re more than just a face of the team, they hype up the crowd, create memorable moments for fans, and spread joy to the community.

Swoop has been leading the team for years as the beloved bald eagle mascot in Philly that we all love.

How Much Does The Eagles’ Mascot, Swoop, Make Per Year?

Many people wonder how much someone like Swoop makes for being such an important part of the Eagles' game day.

According to Pro Football Network, the average NFL mascot salary is around $60,000 per year, and Swoop falls in line with this figure.

This doesn’t include bonuses or extra gigs that can significantly boost his income.

How Much Does The Eagles’ Mascot, Swoop, Make Per Appearance?

Swoop doesn’t just entertain fans at the stadium. He’s available for private appearances, which is where he can earn even more.

The Eagles’ website notes that Swoop charges $400 for a one-hour event, with discounts offered to nonprofits.

This means Swoop has the potential to earn extra income throughout the year, especially during the offseason when demand for appearances rises.

Swoop isn’t just a mascot, he’s a local legend with a decent paycheck to match.

