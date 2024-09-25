SPOILERS: SWEAT Tour Philadelphia Setlist for Wells Fargo Center with Charli XCX & Troye Sivan

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are bringing the SWEAT Tour to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Are you excited? We are READY for "brat fall" in Philly.

Though, of course, it seems like on a typical concert day that we have many questions ranging from when does the concert start to what is parking like and even taking a sneak peek at the setlist. Right?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some X.com and Setlist.fm stalking, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead.



If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Wells Fargo Center in Philly We've got that here. Click here to find out.

What Time Does the Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Concert in Philadelphia Start?

Parking lots in parts of the stadium complex should open pretty early as there’s a Philadelphia Phillies game (we think no later than 4 p.m. for the lots closest to the Wells Fargo Center). The doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests, Shygirl is opening this duo as the opening act on thet show.

Per our best guesstimates, we think that Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. Click here to see more about that.

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. I have to tell you, do NOT tailgate until the last second. Don't cut it too close. Production times are always subject to change.

What Will Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Setlist for Philadelphia Be?

Alright. This is a co-headlining show with both Charli and Troye alternating who is on stage throughout the night. This is our best guess as to what Wednesday’s setlist will be:

Troye Sivan:

Got Me Started

What's The Time Where You Are?

My My My!

Charli XCX:

365 remix

360

Von Dutch

Troye Sivan:

In My Room

Dance to This

Rager teenager!

Charli XCX:

Club classics

Unlock It

Sympathy is a knife

Guess (Billie Eilish collaborated)

Troye Sivan:

Bloom

Charli XCX:

Spring breakers

Girl, so confusing

Troye Sivan:

One of Your Girls

Charli XCX:

Everything is romantic

Speed Drive

Apple

Troye Sivan:

Silly

You

STUD

Charli XCX:

365

Vroom Vroom

1999

Encore:

Track 10 (Charli XCX)

I Love It (Icon Pop cover)

Honey (Troye Sivan)

Rush (Troye Sivan)

Talk Talk (Charli XCX & Troye Sivan)

If you're going to the show, have fun!