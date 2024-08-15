You Have To Visit This New Shore Bar in NJ Before Summer Ends

If you still are looking to party down at the Jersey Shore this summer, there’s one beach bar in particular that you need to visit before spooky season starts. The Jersey Shore is one of the absolute best spots to hang out during the summer, especially if you’re in your 20s.

There are so many amazing clubs, bars, and more that will create some of the best memories for you and your friends for years to come. This bar that is an absolute must has only been around for a little over a month now and if you haven’t gone yet, you absolutely have to.

Surfside Beach Bar is located in Pier Village, New Jersey, and is open 7 days a week for you to enjoy some summer fun. Everyone has been on the Surfside kick this summer and now the craze has officially made its mark on New Jersey.

I feel like everywhere I’ve gone this summer, everyone has been drinking Surfsides. They’re available in all different flavors but they’re lemonade or iced teas infused with vodka and they’ve been the biggest craze for summer 2024.

This Surfside Beach Bar is located right on the sand and has been on everyone’s summer bucket list this year, including mine. This bar definitely looks like it’s a daytime party based on all of the pictures and videos posted on their socials.

If you haven’t had the chance to go, make sure you get here before summer is officially over!

