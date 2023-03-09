South Jersey is about to get even sweeter!

Sunflour Bakeshop, a bakery specializing in made-from-scratch cakes and pastries, is set to open a new location in Marlton! They'll be located at 300 E Greentree Rd, the previous location of Daddy O's Creamery. A temporary window sign is now up, according to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham'. They're projected to open this late summer!

You may remember their old location in Medford, which is now permanently closed. Right now they're operating at 3131 NJ-38 in Mount Laurel. Locals sing their praises for how delicious their desserts are!

Now it's on to the next one. They secured their working permits, so now construction is a-go! But right now they have a long way to go!

Once they're all set up, we'll be in for a sweet treat! Sunflour Bakeshop offers custom, special ocassion cakes and cupcakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies, scones, pies, chocolates, macarons and more of so many different varieties and flavors.

I can't get over how beautiful some of the custom cakes are. Look how gorgeous! Again, all homemade from scratch.

Once the new location is open, you can hit them up for your next special event like a birthday or wedding!

So yummy and pretty! We'll keep an eye for when they announce their grand opening date. In the meantime, you can visit their Mount Laurel location and follow them on Instagram @sunflourbakeshop.

