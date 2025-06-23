Join 94.5 PST’s Chris & The Crew a little later this week for a VERY special evening… at a bar. (That’s not shocking if you know the Crew… they’re often at area bars).

BUT! This time it’s for a good cause! They’ll be celebrity bartenders with the United Way of Greater Mercer County for their Annual Strike Out Hunger Campaign.

It’s all going down this Wednesday night (June 25) from 4-7 p.m. at Blend Bar in Hamilton NJ (that’s on Route 33).

Chris & the Crew (Chris, Joe & Gianna) will be pouring YOUR drinks to earn those tips from about 5 until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

All tips received that evening will help the great mission of the United Way of Greater Mercer County and their annual Strike Out Hunger campaign.

READ MORE FROM 94.5 PST: Changes Hit 6abc's Morning Show

But, of course, the Crew will be competing (and working) for those dollars. Chris, Joe and Gianna have a bit of a wager on who can collect the most tips, so bring your wallets to support your favorite member of the Crew!

Strike Out Hunger Helps Mercer County Families

Strike Out Hunger helps families right here in Mercer County. In fact, the United Way estimates that there are more than 61,000 local families struggling to make ends meet to put food and their table (and that number has increased since the pandemic).

Strike Out Hunger provides meals, fresh produce, and non-perishables to the food bank and food pantries, who often struggle in the summer months when food becomes even more scarce for households in our community.

If you’re stopping by, bring a non-perishable food donation as well!

Will we see you Wednesday night to join Chris & The Crew at a bar… for a great cause? We hope to see you there!