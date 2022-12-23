Last Minute Shopper? Here’s Which Stores Will Have Open Hours Christmas Eve/Christmas Day 2022

Hey last-minute shoppers! Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are a matter of hours away! If you find that you still need to get those cans of cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, marshmallows, drinks for your relatives, or whatever it is you absolutely need for your holiday festivities, not all is lost! There are some stores in New Jersey that will have open hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Before you get your hopes up, just know most of these stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Just to play it safe before you head out, call ahead and double-check to see if they're opened or closed!

Aldi - Christmas Eve, limited hours until 7pm. Christmas Day: CLOSED

