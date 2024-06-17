Swifties of New Jersey, we’re calling you out. Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars of all time and has been having the biggest year of her life while traveling around the world with her Era’s Tour.

She’s played gigs all around the world to hundreds of thousands of fans and it truly will go down in history as one of the most amazing tours to date. Suppose you’re a Swiftie and have been since the beginning.

In that case, you know that Taylor was originally from Pennsylvania before moving to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music artist. When growing up Taylor and her family used to vacation in Stone Harbor, New Jersey and now the town wants to honor Taylor in a major way.

New Taylor Swift Collection on Display At Stone Harbor Museum in New Jersey

The Stone Harbor Museum announced that they will be opening a Taylor Swift collection that you can now visit when in the area.

As of June 13, the collection has been announced and will be on display for new and old museum-goers.

"Items include photos of Swift as a child vacationing in Stone Harbor (provided by her family), four Midnights vinyls which, put together, create a clock display, a Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film poster, a Taylor Swift-inspired Peter Max poster, and a Midnights-themed guitar autographed by Taylor.” - Stone Harbor Museum via Facebook

If you want to check out this amazing collection that honors Taylor in New Jersey you can visit the Stone Harbor Museum located at 9410 2nd Ave in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

