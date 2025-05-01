It's officially back.

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton has reopened under new ownership

Stewart's Root Beer on Route 33 in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) is busy getting ready for its official grand reopening next week.

The Grand Reopening celebration plans were just announced on the restaurant's social media.

The grand reopening celebration is May 7

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 7.

Hamilton Township officials plus the Stewart's Root Beer owners, staff, and community members will gather for the ribbon cutting at 11am.

You certainly need to stay for lunch after. There's nothing like a Stewart's hot dog, fries, and an ice cold root beer in a frosty mug. Yum. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Back in February it was announced it was reopening under new ownership, much to the delight of locals.

It's nostalgic. Everyone loves Stewart's Root Beer.

There used to be two more Stewart's Root Beer restaurants in the area, although, I may be going back quite a bit.

One was located on Route 130 in East Windsor. It was in front of the old bowling alley.

The other one was on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence. Most recently, that space was occupied by the very popular Meatheadz Cheesesteaks restaurant, which has relocated to the Lawrence Shopping Center because it needed a bigger space.

After Meatheadz, it was Manny's Fried Chicken, but not for long.

I would love to see a Stewart's Root Beer reopen there too.

In the meantime, grab your family and friends and stop by the newly reopened Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton for Thirsty Thursdays, Fun Fridays, or any other day or night.

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton is open all year

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton is now open all year around from 11am - 9pm.

Congratulations. I'll stop by soon.

