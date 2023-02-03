Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.

NBC 10’s meteorologist Steve Sosna just announced on social media that he’ll be leaving the station in exactly a month. In a Facebook post shared on Friday evening, Sosna revealed that his final day with the station will be March 3, 2023.

Having grown up in Lansdale, Pa., Sosna is a native of the area. He even graduated from Kean University. His career has taken him to WNBC (NBC 4) in New York City before arriving in Philadelphia to work at NBC10 in 2017.

Sosna primarily worked weekends when he first arrived in Philly, but his role quickly expanded to all dayparts.

The hometown meteorologist now says he’s moving to Washington, D.C.

“My husband recently got an incredible job within the federal government, and so we're off to Washington DC. He's already there,” Sosna wrote in Friday night’s social media post. “This is an opportunity that I could not hold him back from-- as it is his dream, and he followed me to PHILLY 6 years ago for my dream.”

https://youtu.be/G22rxv74p-k

The good news is that Sosna is not leaving the industry. He said he has found work in that area “at a fabulous station,” but says he cannot announce the details about his new gig just yet.

NBC10 Says Goodbye to Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz & Jim Rosenfield in 2022

Steve is, however, the latest Philadelphia TV personality to move on from a role in the market. In fact, the city’s NBC affiliate — WCAU (NBC10) — had two major departures last year:

In May 2022, Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz retired after a 27-year career with NBC 10.

Then in December 2022, NBC10’s evening anchor, Jim Rosenfield announced he was leaving the Philadelphia station as he wanted to move back to New York to be closer to his family.

CBS3 and 6ABC Have Changed Staff Too

Of course, other stations have had their fair share of changes in recent months. In late 2022, 6ABC’s Jim Gardner retired from the station’s Action News broadcasts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uZKDJ8MawM

And, over at CBS 3, Kate Bilo moved to the station’s daytime newscasts in January. The station hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked in Washington, D.C. Kelly now serves as the on-camera meteorologist for CBS3's 5 pm, 6 pm, and 11 pm newscasts.

As for Sosna, he wishes his hometown fans all the best.

“I’ll always be grateful to all of YOU, who helped me grow on this journey. I loved learning from you and listening to your stories.

We'll miss you, Steve.

