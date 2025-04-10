A local business has closed up shop after decades in business.

The Ewing community is buzzing, afraid the town won't be the same after finding out the news that a beloved pizza place has closed for good.

Stella's Pizza in Ewing has closed permanently

It's Stella's Pizza in the Glen Roc Shopping Center on Scotch Road (near Metro Grill).

It opened back in 1981

It's been around for over 40 years, opening way back in 1981.

If you ask longtime loyal customers, they'll tell you the pizza is just as good today as it was when the place first opened.

Customers are now being greeted by a sign that says, "Thank you for 44 years of support and friendship. God Bless you all. Stella's Pizza.

The end of an era for sure.

Stella's Pizza just celebrated 44 years in business

The shop just celebrated its 44th year in business. The shop opened on February 11, 1981.

It was a family business. Pete and his wife, Stella, and their three children took great pride in the shop which quickly became a local favorite.

Word has started to spread on Facebook.

Commenter, Roseann says, "This is the worst. Tony worked so hard. Pete and Stella were great. Huge loss for Ewing."

Another customer posted, "Sorry to say Stella's is closed for good. Been a staple for many years in Ewing, NJ. They will be missed. Nice people."

Ewing Township told the business it needed repairs

The shop needed repairs to its kitchen hood system and word is the shop simply couldn't afford to make the necessary repairs and was forced to shut down.

There's a warning in the window from the Ewing Township Fire Marshal.

The restaurant business hasn't had it easy since the COVID-19 pandemic that began back in 2020.

Wishing this hard-working family the best. You will be missed.

