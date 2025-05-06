The dates have been announced for this year's St. Gregory the Great Carnival in Hamilton (Mercer County).

You know what this means, right?

Summer is coming soon and all the fun that goes along with it.

The Facebook page dedicated to the annual family carnival was just updated to reflect the 2025 dates.

Save the dates.

The St. Gregory the Great Carnival will be from June 16 - 21

The 46th Annual St. Gregory the Great Carnival will kick off on Monday, June 16, and run until Saturday, June 21.

If you've never been to this fun, community event, it's on the grounds of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and School on Nottingham Way.

This is usually the first bit of fun local kids have after the end of the school year.

Thousands of friends, neighbors, and fun-seekers gather all week long.

It's always so exciting to see the big banner advertising the carnival strung across Nottingham Way.

When drive past it reminds me of an old-fashioned carnival that I went to as a kid with huge stuffed animals, food stands, a Ferris wheel, and tons more.

There will be rides, games, fireworks, and food

Of course, there are lots of carnival rides, carnival games, vendors, fireworks a few of the nights (usually Tuesday and Saturday), and live entertainment.

You want to be a part of the Super 50/50. It has everybody buzzing each year.

You could win thousands of dollars with the Super 50/50

You'll have the chance to win big-time money...I'm talking thousands of dollars...last year's pot was over $70,000. Wow.

As soon as I get more of the fun details, I'll pass them along to you because you're not going to want to miss out.

St. Gregory the Great is located at 4620 Nottingham Way in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County).

