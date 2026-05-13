It's almost time for another fun family carnival at St. Gregory the Great in Hamilton Township. The 2026 dates have just been announced. It's one of the most anticipated events in Mercer County and beyond each year.

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St. Gregory the Great Family Carnival will feature a Super 50/50

This cherished tradition brings the community together as many local families celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer. Get ready to have some fun. There will be carnival rides, games, fireworks, food, of course, the Super 50/50. Last year the pot was up to $72,000. Can you imagine winning that? Wow.

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The 2026 St. Gregory the Great Carnival kicks off June 22

Save the dates. This year, the St. Gregory the Great 48th Annual Family Carnival will be Monday, June 22 - Saturday, June 27. Hours Monday - Friday are 6 PM - 11 PM. Saturday's hours are 12 PM - 11 PM.

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There will be two fireworks nights

Fireworks nights will be Tuesday, June 23 and the last night of the carnival, June 27. There will be a drone show on Thursday, June 25.

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You can by ride tickets and food with cash or credit card

There will be 22 carnival rides and 16 games. Ride tickets and food will be available for purchase with cash or credit cards. There will be burgers, hot dogs, pizza, chicken fingers, and sausage. Sweet treats will include Funnel Cake, Zeppole, Fried Oreos, and more. Games will be cash only. The carnival area tends to get crowded, so no pets are allowed.

If you're interested in becoming a carnival sponsor, click here.

St. Gregory the Great Parish is located at 4620 Nottingham Way in Hamilton Square, NJ. Conveniently located near Route 130 and Route 33. For more information, click here or follow the carnival on Facebook for updates. All dates and times are weather permitting.