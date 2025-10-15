Good news for Hamilton Township in Mercer County. A trendy farmer's market chain will be opening a new location in town.

Sprouts is expanding to Hamilton Township

Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to the Mercerville Shopping Center on Route 33, according to Hamilton Township officials. Sprouts received approval last month from the Hamilton Township Zoning Board.

It will be in the Mercerville Shopping Center

It will be where the old Hamilton Farm Market was, near the end of the shopping center, near the McDonald's fast food restaurant.

Also in the Mercerville Shopping Center is Party Fair, Bag of Bones Barkery, Smith's Ace Hardware, Carvel, Italian People's Bakery, and more.

Sprouts sells fresh, healthy foods

If you're not familiar, Sprouts Farmers Market sells fresh, healthy, good-for-you foods. It also carries food for unique lifestyles: paleo, keto, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and organic.

Sprouts also carries "peak season produce." In stores right now are its "Limited-time pumpkin picks."

There's also an East Windsor location planned

There is another Sprouts Farmers Market planned for Mercer County. It will be in the East Windsor Village shopping center on Princeton-Hightstown Road in East Windsor Township. The plan is for a late-2026 opening.

It will be taking over part of the old Kohl's store. The space will be divided to leave room for another new tenant in the popular strip mall, which is also home to Target, Bath & Body Works, Patel Brothers, TJMaxx, Sketchers, and more.

Sprouts' other New Jersey locations include Marlton, Haddon Township, West Deptford, and Cliffwood.

