Spring Chocolate Hop in Bordentown City, NJ Announced After Valentine Chocolate Walk Postponed

Spring Chocolate Hop in Bordentown City, NJ Announced After Valentine Chocolate Walk Postponed

Vstock LLC

After a popular annual event in Bordentown City was postponed because of snow, organizers didn't miss a beat putting together a new, fun event, and you're invited.

New event planned for Bordentown City after Chocolate Walk was postponed

The Valentine Chocolate Walk was scheduled for February 6th, but with most of the area still buried in over a foot of snow, it just wasn't possible. Although disappointed, the great minds that make up the Downtown Bordentown Association came up with a new idea. Don't worry, there's still going to be plenty of chocolate.

READ MORE: Bordentown named Most Underrated Gem for 2026

Cristian Lupu
loading...

The Spring Chocolate Hop is on March 27 in Bordentown City

Introducing the Spring Chocolate Hop. Sounds fun, doesn't it? Save the date. It's going to be on Friday, March 27th. The fun kicks off at 5:30 PM and goes until 8:30 PM. Bring your friends, jump on the chocolate trail, and enjoy quaint downtown Bordentown while picking up sweet treats from local businesses.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

You'll find the most adorable shops and the best restaurants on Farnsworth Avenue, and some of the eateries have outdoor seating, so hopefully, it will be a nice, warm night.

Google
loading...

You'll need to buy a Chocolate Passport for the Spring Chocolate Hop

A Chocolate Passport is only $10 per person. Click here to buy them for you, your family, and friends. Chocolate Headquarters will be at Icon Boutique, and Willy Wonka will be hanging out in town that day. Make sure your phone's charged so you can grab a picture with him. Once you purchase your Chocolate Passport, you'll receive more details and reminders as this fun event gets closer.

READ MORE: Flying Pig Tavern & Tap in Bordentown is expanding to Bensalem

If you've never been to Bordentown City, the Spring Chocolate Hop is the perfect way to discover this charming town and shop local. The Spring Chocolate Hop is Friday, March 27th, 5:30 - 8:30 PM. Rain or Shine.

Most Popular Chocolates and Candy - Easter 2026

Pastel colors and sugary candy treats are flooding the aisles of grocery stores right now. Easter is almost here and if you need help figuring out what candy to put in the Easter baskets, DoorDash just released the top 10 Easter candies for 2026.

Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

 

Filed Under: Bordentown City
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM