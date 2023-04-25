They’re Back! Here’s How To Stop The Lanternfly Spread in NJ

It’s about that time of year again. The spotted lanternflies are making a comeback and sooner than we know it, they’ll be all over our backyards all summer long while we’re trying to enjoy the summer weather.

Lanternflies have been plaguing New Jersey for a few years now and we’ve really done our research on how to make sure they don’t monopolize our backyards again.

Invasive Species Spotted Lanternfly Permeates Across Northeast With Fears They Could Spread Further Getty Images loading...

It’s about that time of the year when we’ll start seeing little egg clusters start to appear on trees everywhere we look. I am so NOT a bug person.

All bugs absolutely freak me out and the fact that lanternflies have no boundaries and will just land on you makes me even more annoyed when they start hatching. We’ve really done our research over the past few years on how to get rid of them, so if you’re looking to get rid of them before they completely infest your backyard, here's how to stop them from hatching.

What do Spotted Lanternfly eggs look like?

Invasive Species Spotted Lanternfly Permeates Across Northeast With Fears They Could Spread Further Getty Images loading...

Well, they look something like this. Lanternflies will grow on trees just like this for a few months before hatching. We could see these patches of egg clusters anytime between November and June, so we’re in the prime time of the year to see these appearing on trees, according to Cornell University.

How do you get rid of Spotted Lanternfly eggs?

Invasive Species Spotted Lanternfly Permeates Across Northeast With Fears They Could Spread Further Getty Images loading...

According to vikingpest.com, the first step you should take is to scrape the eggs off of trees. After you take the egg clusters and put them in a plastic bag with some hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol, whatever you have available in your house. This will kill the eggs before hatching which occurs in May-June, so make sure to keep your eyes out for them!

In New Jersey, we live in one of the states that it the most infested with these bugs. Remember, they are a huge threat to our environment and are an invasive species. So, but getting rid of the egg clusters and getting rid of the bugs when they hatch, you’re doing New Jersey a favor.

