If you like getting messy, you're going to love what's coming soon to Lawrence Township. Splatter Craze is moving into the Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike.

Splatter Craze lets you throw paint around for some creative fun

It's a crazy and creative way to have some fun or blow off some steam. If you need a new date night, birthday party, team-building, family time, girls night out, or divorce party idea, this would be a great option.

READ MORE: New restaurant opening in Lawrence to replace Captain Paul's

Splatter Craze via Facebook Splatter Craze via Facebook loading...

You're probably wondering what to expect. You'll spend an hour going crazy, splattering paint where the entire room is your canvas. You'll also paint on a canvas that you get to take home. It sounds crazy, doesn't it? But, admit it, it sounds like a way to let loose and have a ton of fun.

Get our free mobile app

If you don't actually want to get too messy, but want to have some messy fun, you're in luck. You'll enter the Splatter Paint Room in a full body jumpsuit, foot covers, goggles, and gloves, armed with six paint colors (white, black, red, yellow, green, and blue), paint guns, brushes, and more. Splatter Craze does suggest you don't wear anything you don't want to get paint on, though. They say, "Dress for the mess." The paint used is water-based, so if you happen to get some on you, it will wash off.

READ MORE: Pennington Quality Market closing after 66 years; new store taking over

Splatter Craze via Facebook Splatter Craze via Facebook loading...

You can be as wild or as tame as you wish, just have fun. You'll need to book your experience ahead of time. There are birthday party and group packages available. Keep in mind this experience is recommended for those age 4 and older.

No word on when the grand opening in the Lawrence Shopping Center will be. I'll let you know as soon as I find out.