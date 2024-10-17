It’s LGBTQ+ Spirit Day 2024 on 94.5 PST, Will You Join Us To Stand Up Against Youth Bullying?

94.5 PST is taking the pledge against LGBTQ+ bullying today. Will you?

Today, October 17, marks GLAAD's annual LGBTQ+ Spirit Day. Every year on this day, millions go purple on this day to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Join us and take the pledge to stand up against LGBTQ+ bullying:

LGBTQ youth disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. In fact, 68% of LGBTQ+ students felt unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression, according to 2024 study.

We should all be free to be ourselves because hate has no place. Not today. Not any day.

The Trevor Project finds that 60% of LGBTQ young people reported that they have felt discriminated against in the past year due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

They say that unfortunately 39% of LGBTQ+ young people have seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

LGBTQ+ young people who reporting living in very accepting community attempted suicide at less than half the rate of those who reported living in unaccepting communities.

It is so important that stand up and show our youth that they are supported.

Visibility matters.

2 out of every 3 US adults say it's important to support LGBTQ youth and anti-bullying. But we still have more work to do.

Pledging to go purple is a way for everyone to show visibility and solidarity with these youth. The day originated following a rash of widely publicized bullying-related suicides — including New Jersey's Tyler Clementi.



Tell the youth in your life that you support them today and every day no matter who they are or how they identify. It matters because it could just save their life.

Take the pledge and go purple today for LGBTQ youth. Every other day, take a stand. Stand up against bullying. This is LGBTQ Spirit Day on 94.5 PST.