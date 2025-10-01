It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. First, there will be a lot of dressing up and trick or treating, but then it's full steam ahead.

Spirit Halloween stores have all your Halloween needs

Spirit Halloween stores are popping up all over the place, loaded with everything you need for Spooky Szn. Tons of costumes, makeup, props, and decorations line the racks and shelves.

Once Halloween is over, the popular stores usually close until the following year, but not anymore.

Select Spirit Halloween stores will transform to Spirit Christmas stores

Some Spirit Halloween stores will once again be transformed into Spirit Christmas stores.

Last year, the company tested out 10 locations nationwide to see if there was an interest, and there certainly was. Everybody loves Christmas, right?

There will be more Spirit Christmas stores this year

Lucky for Christmas lovers, there will be three times more Spirit Christmas stores this year, six in New Jersey, including one in Mercer County. Keep reading to find out where it will be.

Clear some space in the trunk of your car because you can expect to see over-the-top Christmas decorations for the inside and outside of your home.

There will be holiday costumes, unique gifts, interactive holiday displays, and bring your camera or have your phone charged for the special Santa photo-op.

Spirit Christmas will have a Mercer County location

The Mercer County Spirit Christmas store will be in Lawrence Township at 3371 Brunswick Avenue, in Mercer On One, formerly Mercer Mall. It will be in the old JoAnn Fabric store.

The other New Jersey locations are:

Cherry Hill - 2234 West Marlton Pike Road.

Mays Landing - 190 Hamilton Commons.

Toms River - 1379 Hopper Avenue.

Paramus - 34 East Ridgewood Avenue.

Rockaway - 357 Mount Hope Avenue.

Happy shopping.

