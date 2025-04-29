A popular restaurant in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has changed hands, according to The Patch.

Spigola Restaurant and Bar has been sold

Spigola Restaurant and Bar, in the Deerpath Shopping Center on Route 130 North (where Harry's Army Navy once was), has been sold.

The new owners are no strangers to the restaurant business.

The new owners also own Bombay River in Red Bank

Sam and Puja Jain are also the owners of Bombay River restaurant in Red Bank.

Hamilton Township officials, including Mayor Jeff Martin, were on hand recently to officially welcome the Jains to Hamilton by cutting the ceremonial red ribbon outside of their new restaurant.

It's the end of an era, but the beginning of a new one.

Spigola has been in that spot for almost twenty years, a true staple in the community. It was established way back in 2006.

The Jains are excited to takeover.

"We are absolutely delighted to take the helm at Spigola Restaurant and Bar in Hamilton Township. A sincere thank you to Hamilton Township for the warm and gracious welcome. We are eager to honor Spigola's cherished legacy while elevating service, enhancing the dining experience, and striving for excellence in every aspect. Excited and deeply grateful for this new chapter," the Jains said in a statement.

There will be a new menu

There will be a new menu bringing together Spigola's Italian fare with new innovative dishes.

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin said the new owners have a "fresh energy" and will offer a "unique experience for Hamilton residents."

Spigola Restaurant and Bar is located at 3817 Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton Township.

