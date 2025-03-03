Can You Properly Spell PA’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?

There’s one thing I will never be in life: a good speller.

I am always second-guessing the way I spell any words and constantly rely on spellcheck as a tool in my everyday life.

Some of us were the winners of the spelling bee in school, but most of us were eliminated very early in those competitions.

I feel like this is genuinely a skill that a ton of us aren’t exactly proficient in, right?

If I were a betting woman I would go out on a limb and say that there are more bad spellers in the world than good.

With that being said, the most commonly misspelled word in New Jersey isn’t exactly tough.

A lot of people would probably think that the people who can’t spell this word on the first try need to go back to elementary school, but I’m here to validate those people.

We can’t all be perfect spellers and I want to unite the people who aren’t exactly good at it.

WordTips completed a study in 2022 of the most commonly misspelled words in the English language and then analyzed over two billion tweets from around the world, according to ReadersDigest.com.

Then, those words were analyzed and isolated from each state in the country that had the highest percentage of misspellings.

What Is Pennsylvania’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?

According to this study, Pennsylvania just can’t seem to get the hang of spelling the word “Willful” correctly.

Do you fall in that percentage?

Willful is probably not a word that you’d use daily but the stats show if you do use it, you’re probably misspelling it.

I’m using the excuse that English is one of the hardest languages as an excuse for my bad spelling.

