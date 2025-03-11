For the first time in 54 years, Southwest Airlines is making a massive change to the service its offered passengers for more than half a century.

And this one will definitely hurt your wallet, unfortunately.

Bags Will No Longer Fly Free For Free on Southwest Airlines

For decades Southwest Airlines has promoted that “bags fly free” for passengers, but that will end just in time for the summer.

The company announced the news today. Starting May 28th they will charge customers for bags, they say.

Their elite frequent fliers (Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members) will be exmept and their bags will be free. This will also apply to those who book Business Select fares.

That's it though because essentially everyone else will be charged for any bags they check on board.

Southwest Previously Promised to Keep Free Baggage

It’s a big shift for the airline that has built its reputation on this feature. In fact, back in September the company’s CEO, Bob Jordan, told CBSNews that he didn’t imagine the free baggage policy would change.

“It's the third thing customers look for after fare and schedule: Bags fly free, on us. Ninety-seven percent are people who are aware of our policies. So it's a huge consumer advantage. So bags will absolutely fly free,” he said at the time.

Clearly that has changed.

More Changes in Store for Southwest Airlines

And the change comes as they’ve been under pressure from an activist investor to improve their financial performance post-pandemic, a report from CBS News says.

Today’s news comes amid other significant changes for the airline, which is the fourth largest in the nation.

They recently completed a round of layoffs (which were their first ever). They also are now offering redeye flights for the first time ever as well.

And, of course, they are about to change their long-running open seating policy that allowed customers to board a flight then choose their seat. That will end “in early 2026,” reports say.

