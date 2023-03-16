South Jersey’s First Indoor Pickleball-Only Center is Now Open

Everybody's doing it. The pickleball craze hasn't slowed down a bit, in fact, it keeps growing, and now there's a new, cool indoor pickleball center in South Jersey, according to Phillymag.com.

It's called Proshot Pickleball and it's in Egg Harbor Township. It's a huge facility with eight state of the art, temperature controlled courts, a player's lounge to talk strategy, a pro shop to stock up on what you need to win, and a café that serves smoothies, cold-pressed juices, energy shots and more.

Look at this place...it's pretty impressive. The only sport that happens here is pickleball.

Haven't heard of pickleball before? You must be living under a rock. Just kidding. It's sort of like tennis, sort of like ping pong and sort of like badminton.

It looks like fun.

Want to get in on the action but want some tips first? Don't worry, you can take pickleball lessons at Proshot Pickleball. They offer private lessons or you can join one of the clinics. You'll learn how to "dink."

Proshot Pickleball is hosting a minor league competition on Sunday (March 19th) and has plans to host more tournaments and form leagues.

The co-founder of Proshot Pickleball, Andrew Pessano, said, "The only indoor facilities that offer pickleball are 'tennis-first facilities - they simply tape down lines and put up temporary nets for players. Our local pickleball community has been growing every year and we were all wishing for a true picklebal-specific indoor place to play where we wouldn't be second-class citizens. Now, the community has the pickleball facility it deserves."

You can become a member or rent a court by the hour.

For more information, click here.

Proshot Pickleball is located at 6725 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

