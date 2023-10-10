Christmas Movie Filmed in Ocean City, NJ Gets an Air Date

This is exciting news. Remember I told you back in April that a Christmas movie was being filmed in Ocean City, NJ? Well, it's finished, has an air date and I've found out more details for you.

Some of the rumors I originally heard were wrong, so let me clear things up.

It's not a Christmas movie for the Hallmark Channel after all, it's going to be on BET +, according the The Patch. The premiere date is Thursday, November 23rd.

It's called, "So Fly Christmas." BET+ says it's about a holiday wedding that never happened.

"After being stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve, Wyvetta loses her love on her favorite holiday. To show solidarity, Wyvetta's best friend, Dione, suggests that the two of them renounce love. Things become complicated when Dione falls for a mild-mannered record store owner and tries to keep it under wraps."

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Stars of the movie include Jackee Harry, Tami Roman, Tichina Arnold and more.

Back in the spring the filming in Ocean City happened in the 10th and Asbury Avenue area.

Asbury Avenue is a popular shopping area in town, which is as cute as ever, the perfect of the backdrop of a holiday romance movie.

Some of the residents even got picked as extras. Gosh, I wish I was one of them. Ha ha.

Some of the residents even got picked as extras. Gosh, I wish I was one of them. Ha ha.

There were Christmas decorations everywhere, which is what tipped off locals that filming was about to happen.

The article says parts of the movie were also filmed in Longport and Ventnor.

If you've ever been to Ocean City, I'm sure you'll agree that this adorable beach town is a great setting for romance with its small-town charm.

I'm so excited to see it. I'm sure I'll recognize my happy place right away.

So Fly Christmas will air on BET+ (streaming service) starting November 23, 2023.

