After a record setting cold snap to start the month of December, the Delaware Valley experienced its first accumulating snowfall early Sunday morning. The area's first widespread accumulating snowfall has wrapped up, but not before it brought some impressive snow totals to parts of our area.

Saturday evening's precipitation quickly turned over to all snow in the overnight hours. It resulted in tricky travel conditions early on Sunday morning.

As of now, it looks like more than 8" has fallen in parts of the area with a wide swath of Central Jersey and Eastern PA getting more than 4" of snow on Sunday morning.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.

* We used the Mount Holly National Weather Service's latest report to compile these totals.These totals are up to date as of 11 a.m.

