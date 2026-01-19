Another weekend, another snowstorm. On Saturday, the Delaware Valley experienced its first widespread accumulating snowfall of 2026. It was followed up by even more snow on Sunday afternoon and evening. The snow tapered off by about 10 pm Sunday night, but not before it brought some impressive snow totals to parts of our area.

Sunday's precipitation started as rain in parts of the area, but it quickly turned over to all snow resulting in some tricky travel conditions on Saturday evening. It is, however, a holiday weekend so many schools were already closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

As of now, it looks like as much as 5" has fallen in parts of the area during Sunday evening's storm.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.

* We used the Mount Holly National Weather Service's latest report to compile these totals.These totals are up to date as of 10 a.m. on Monday



New Jersey & Pennsylvania Snow Totals for January 18, 2026 Storm How much snow fell on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in New Jersey and Eastern PA? Here's a complete breakdown: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

