Snooki is one of the greatest reality TV show cast members of all time and I think we may have Snooki Part 2 on our hands! Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is the star of MTV’s Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

She rose to fame quickly back in 2009 when Jersey Shore first premiered on MTV and everyone has been in love with her ever since. A lot has changed since the start of her reality TV fame. She’s now a mom to 3 children with her husband Jionni LaValle. Nicole’s children are Lorenzo, 10, Giovanna, 8, and Angelo, 4.

Her daughter, Giovanna is already becoming a little star herself. According to People magazine Snooki’s daughter Giovanna, 8, was spotted working the runway during New York Fashion Week.

If you take a look at her Instagram, fans noticed that Nicole posted a ton of pictures of her daughter walking during the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show in New York City. “So proud of my beautiful baby girl! You can do it all my baby!” Nicole captioned her posts on Instagram of her daughter from New York Fashion Week.

It looks as though we may just be beginning to see the start of this dynamic duo in the public eye. Giovanna has essentially grown up in the spotlight from her birth being filmed on the Jersey Shore spinoff show, Snooki and JWoww, to now walking the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Giovanna is Nicole’s mini-me for sure and I can’t to see where her career goes as she gets older! You can catch Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi on Jersey Shore Family Vacation which premieres every Thursday at 8 pm on MTV.

