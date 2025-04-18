Citizens Bank Park’s S’mores Quesadilla: Is It Worth It?

There’s nothing better than getting your friends and family together to enjoy a day in Philadelphia watching the Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park.

We’re officially in baseball season, and it’s always fun to spend an afternoon or night at Citizens Bank Park.

In my opinion, and I may be biased, it’s one of the best stadiums in the country.

Between the actual architecture of the building to the concessions, there’s something that makes it so unique.

Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

It without a doubt stands out when compared to other stadiums, not only in the area, but around the country.

Of course, I love to go and watch the game, but let’s be real, it’s important to know where the amazing different foods and drinks are around the park.

In my opinion, you really can't go wrong wherever you decide to get food at Citizens Bank Park. From the cheesesteaks to Chickie’s and Pete’s fries, there are endless options of delicious food to choose from.

One of the food items that’s been going viral all season and pre-season long this year is the new S’mores Quesadilla.

When you see posts of the coolest new foods at different baseball stadiums around the country, this s’mores quesadilla has been making it onto every list for the 2025 MLB season.

I went to Citizens Bank Park to give it a try and to see if it lives up to the hype.

After seeing this picture online, I've been so excited to give it a try.

S'mores Quesadilla at Citizens Bank Park

Now, I’ve been seeing a lot of hype around this quesadilla and had high hopes.

In short, it was definitely not the worst, but I wouldn’t say it was the best. It was $12 and way lower priced than I had expected.

I may have bought a faulty quesadilla, because there were no marshmallows in mine. After seeing the advertisement, I was expecting mini marshmallows, but when I opened it up, it was just chocolate.

Maybe they started using Fluff instead to make the prep process easier, but overall, not my favorite food at the park. The “chocolate” part of the quesadilla was Nutella, which did make me add a few points.

Overall, not the best, but I would not say it was awful.

For roughly 850 calories, though, I’d rather have 7 Surfsides and a hot dog, but to each their own.

You can try it out for yourself in section 142 at Citizens Bank Park!

