The wait is almost over. SmashBros NJ has set a date for the grand opening of its new downtown Princeton location. There's going to be giveaways, so make sure to check it out.

The grand opening of SmashBros in Princeton is Saturday, March 7

The last piece of the puzzle, the delivery of the grill, happened last week, so the grand opening is a go. It will be Saturday, March 7 at 11 AM.

Three Apple products will be given away during the grand opening celebration

To show their appreciation to the community, they'll be giving away three Apple products: an unlocked iPhone, MACook, and an iPad with a keyboard. Don't miss out. Follow SmashBros NJ on Instagram HERE and on Facebook HERE.

SmashBros' owners are from Mercer County, NJ

SmashBros is a fairly new business. It was established in 2024 by two brothers from the Mercer County area. It started with a dream and a grill in a 500-square-foot building. Luckily, it caught on and is now expanding quickly. The brothers have a goal of growing to 500 SmashBros locations across the country.

SmashBros is a farm-to-table restaurant

All of the proteins for the restaurants are farm-to-table and delivered fresh to the different locations every single day for the freshest menu items possible.

As the chain grows, the owners promise the same quality of smashburgers, cheesesteaks, chicken wings, chicken tenders...no additives, no preservatives, no chemicals...everything is 100% organic.

SmashBros Princeton is the first Mercer County location

This is the first SmashBros in Mercer County. Right now there are two Smashbros location; Runnemede and Glassboro. There's a third location opening in Philadelphia. The Princeton location is SmashBros #4.

SmashBros Princeton is located at 246 Nassau Street. It's next door to Ivy Inn. That space has been a few things over the years, including Arlee's and Grill and Greens.

